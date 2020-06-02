[News Focus] South Korea’s population decreases 10,000 in 6 months

College students participate in volunteer activities for a rural community in 1969, when South Korea’s population was rapidly growing. The demographic figure stopped its increase 50 years later in December 2019. (National Archives of Korea)



SEJONG -- South Korea saw the tally for registered residents post 51.841 million as of May, down 1,153 from the previous month, according to the Ministry of Interior and Safety.



This marked a decline in population for the sixth consecutive month since last December. Compared to November 2019, when the number of residents peaked at 51.851 million, the nation’s population has dropped 10,056 over the past half a year.



The monthly demographic data reflects not only the number of births and deaths but also changes in Korean citizenships as well as Koreans residing overseas and foreigners residing here.



Starting with a decline by 1,566 in December, the population growth recorded minus 2,352 in January, minus 2,882 in February, minus 1,432 in March, minus 671 in April and minus 1,153 in May -- which is an unprecedented case.



The figures are largely unaffected by COVID-19, given that the number of deaths from the epidemic stood at 271 on a collective basis as of June 1, after the first death was reported on Feb. 20.



Korea, previously, had seen negative population growth only twice -- in March 2008 and April 2009. And for a decade between May 2009 and November 2019, the population continually increased on-month.



In May, the number of births was outstripped by deaths: 22,794 vs. 24,654. While the gap between the two was 1,860, citizenship changes (Koreans renouncing their citizenship and foreigners acquiring Korean citizenship) or the long-term resident status of Koreans overseas and foreigners here are estimated to have offset the population decline somewhat, for a total decline of 1,153.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)