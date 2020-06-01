[Graphic News] S. Korea’s GDP ranks 10th worldwide in 2019









South Korea’s gross domestic product ranked 10th in the world in 2019, down two notches from the previous year, data showed.



Asia’s fourth-largest economy registered $1.64 trillion in nominal GDP last year, according to the data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation.



It marked South Korea’s first ranking drop since the 2008 global financial crisis. The OECD analyzed 38 advanced and emerging economies.



The United States topped the global GDP list with $21.43 trillion last year, trailed by China with $14.34 trillion and Japan with $5.08 trillion. Germany, Britain and France followed with $3.85 trillion, $2.83 trillion and $2.71 trillion, respectively. (Yonhap)







