Business

Samyang Foods sells export-version of Spicy Buldak Spicy Chicken noodles in Korea

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jun 1, 2020 - 15:27       Updated : Jun 1, 2020 - 15:27
(Samyang Foods)
(Samyang Foods)

Samyang Foods said Monday it will open limited sales of the export-version of Buldak Spicy Chicken noodles on its online mall for Korean consumers for the first time.

The products include the original Spicy Buldak Chicken noodle, Carbonara Spicy Buldak Chicken noodle, 3X Haek Buldak Spicy Chicken noodle -- known as 3X Fire Noodle among non-Korean speakers -- and Corn Spicy Buldak Chicken noodle. All four products do not include meat-derived ingredients, the company said.

While the original and carbonara-flavored products were also produced for the domestic market, the 3X Fire Noodle and Corn Spicy Buldak Chicken noodle, which were initially produced for overseas market, have never been distributed here, the company explained.

The 3X Haek Spicy Buldak Chicken noodle is the spiciest of the product line, with Scoville Heat Units of 13,000. The 2X Haek Spicy Buldak Chicken noodle has the Scoville Units of 10,000, and the original has 8,706.

The products can only be purchased from Samyang Delicious Shop, the company’s online mall. The price of the original product is 4,200 won ($3.40) for one package of five noodles, and 5,500 won for the rest.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
