 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

NCSOFT's Lineage 2M highest grossing app on Google Play Store in Q1

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 1, 2020 - 15:10       Updated : Jun 1, 2020 - 15:10
(NCSOFT Corp.-Yonhap)
(NCSOFT Corp.-Yonhap)

Lineage 2M, a mobile massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) by South Korean online game maker NCSOFT Corp., was the highest grossing app on the Google Play Store during the first quarter of the year, industry data showed Monday.

The mobile version of the mega-hit game "Lineage 2" was the most popular app in the world on Android platforms during the January-March period, partly on the back of the novel coronavirus pandemic that has confined people to their homes, the data from analytics firm App Annie showed.

"Mobile games served not only as an entertainment tool but as a way of social connection as going outside was largely forbidden globally due to intensive social distancing following the COVID-19 outbreak," the firm said.

The new mobile version of the mega-hit game "Lineage II" landed on Google's Android and Apple's iOS devices last November, becoming the top-grossing game app in just nine hours.

Global mobile game usage shot up 20 percent in the first quarter of this year compared with a year earlier, App Annie said. Global app downloads also rose 15 percent on-year during the cited period.

Separate data from Nielsen showed that the average time spent gaming in the United States, France and the United Kingdom increased 45 percent, 38 percent and 29 percent, respectively, during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Lineage 2M, which integrates NCSOFT's technology and expertise built over the past 20 years, features full 3-D graphics and 4K UHD resolution.

The mobile game is a follow-up to the online MMORPG "Lineage II," which was launched in 2003. Other mobile entries in the series are NCSOFT's Lineage M and Netmarble Corp.'s Lineage 2 Revolution. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114