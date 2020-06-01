 Back To Top
Business

Samsung launches world’s most curved gaming monitor

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Jun 1, 2020 - 16:39       Updated : Jun 1, 2020 - 16:39
Odyssey G7 (Samsung Electronics)
Odyssey G7 (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics announced Monday the launch of its new Odyssey G7 gaming monitor that has the world’s first curvature radius of 1,000 millimeters.

First unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 in Last Vegas in January, the Odyssey G7 provides more immersive and comfortable gaming experience with less strain on the eyes.

“Samsung Odyssey G7 curved monitor is the ultimate combination of curvature, comfort and competitive edge, giving gamers the advanced performance they need and demand,” said Ha Hye-sung, senior vice president of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

According to the market research firm International Data Corporation, Samsung Electronics came out on top in the global gaming monitor market, accounting for some 17 percent of the annual revenue pie.

TÜV Rheinland, a leading international certification organization, recognized the Odyssey G7 monitors with the industry’s best high-performance 1000R curved display and “Eye Comfort” certificate.

The G7 monitor’s other features include rapid 1 millisecond response time with 240Hz refresh rate and crystal clear quantum-dot light-emitting diode display. It supports NVIDIA’s G-sync compatibility and adaptive sync on DisplayPort 1.4.

The G7 gaming monitors are available in 32-inch and 27-inch sizes, priced at 900,000 won ($732) and 800,000 won, respectively.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
