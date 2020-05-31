 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

[Newsmaker] Public masks purchasable any day of week

By Lee Sun-young
Published : May 31, 2020 - 19:31       Updated : May 31, 2020 - 21:07

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)


Government-rationed masks will be available for purchase at pharmacies on any day of the week, starting from Monday, according to the government on Sunday.

People under the age of 18 will be allowed up to five masks per week, two more than adults, given the resumption of in-person classes at schools nationwide.

The measure comes as part of the changes introduced to the public mask distribution system, which was first introduced in February at the height of novel coronavirus fears and has since contributed to the stabilization of the mask situation in the country.

“Mask supply has stabilized and we decided to end the number-based distribution,” Minister of Food and Drug Safety Lee Eui-kyung said in a briefing last week. Previously, customers were allowed to buy only on designated days, depending on the final digit of one’s year of birth.

The number of masks purchasable was initially set at two per week, then had been increased to three last month.

The price is unchanged at 1,500 won ($1.20) per unit.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety also noted the growing demand for more breathable masks with the recent rise in temperatures.

It said it was working to encourage mask producers to increase the output of masks that are not of the high filtration efficiencies but are still effective in blocking droplets, like surgical masks provided to medical professionals.

From news reports (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114