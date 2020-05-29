Check your baggage onboard: Korean Air launches mobile app

Korean Air said Friday that it will launch a mobile application service for passengers to check whether their baggage is safely loaded.



The service will be provided for passengers on international flights from Incheon International Airport starting June 1.



The app prevents errors in loading of the luggage by comparing the barcode information of the baggage transferred during check-in with the scan information onboard an aircraft, the firm said.



It is available to any Skypass member who installs Korean Air’s mobile app. The firm also plans to introduce the service for passengers departing from overseas airports in the future.



In March, Korean Air also introduced a KakaoTalk chatbot service.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)