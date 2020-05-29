 Back To Top
Business

Check your baggage onboard: Korean Air launches mobile app

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : May 29, 2020 - 19:28       Updated : May 29, 2020 - 19:28
Korean Air said Friday that it will launch a mobile application service for passengers to check whether their baggage is safely loaded.

The service will be provided for passengers on international flights from Incheon International Airport starting June 1.

The app prevents errors in loading of the luggage by comparing the barcode information of the baggage transferred during check-in with the scan information onboard an aircraft, the firm said.

It is available to any Skypass member who installs Korean Air’s mobile app. The firm also plans to introduce the service for passengers departing from overseas airports in the future.

In March, Korean Air also introduced a KakaoTalk chatbot service.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
