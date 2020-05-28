‘MaytoDay’ brings up painful memory of Gwangju Democratization Movement for remembrance

“That Place” by Gwon Seung-chan (Gwangju Biennale Foundation)



Memories of the Gwangju Democratic Uprising will be brought back next month at the exhibition “MaytoDay,” organized by Gwangju Biennale Foundation.



The Gwangju Democratization Movement took place in May 1980 when civilians protested against military strongman Chun Doo-hwan, who came to power in a military coup in December 1979. Martial law troops mobilized in Gwangju to suppress the demonstrations killed more than 200 citizens and wounded more than 3,000 -- the highest number of casualties since the Korea War.



The truth about the massacre remains hidden as former President Chun refuses to admit his involvement. The trauma of the painful incident remains deeply embedded in the hearts of Gwangju’s citizens.



The special exhibition, which commemorates the 40th anniversary of the uprising, will showcase 190 works including press photographs taken at the scene, video art, films and woodblock prints by artists who experienced the democratization movement firsthand. to show how the painful history can be remembered by different art medium. The artworks have been curated from previous Gwangju Biennale since 1995.





Installation view of “MaytoDay” at Art Sonje Center in Jongno-gu, central Seoul (Gwangju Biennale Foundation)