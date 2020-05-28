Samsung’s health app slips into TVs in Korea, US, UK

A model selects a home-training program on a Samsung TV at home via Samsung Health. (Samsung Electronics)





Samsung Electronics said Friday it has expanded its mobile device-based health platform to televisions as demand for in-home fitness content and services is growing in the wake of the global pandemic.



The Samsung Health app is now available on the company’s smart TVs launched this year in South Korea, the United States and the United Kingdom.



The app is designed as a wellness management platform that enables users to customize their personal health journeys by connecting them to premium content.



Personalized performance is matched with goal-based challenges and intelligent features. It is installed on Samsung phones by default. On handsets, the app has often served as a simple monitoring system to check daily footsteps, exercise times, food calories and weight.



As the platform expands to larger screens at home, the company said Samsung Health will offer richer content by partnering with premium brands likes Calm, obé fitness, barre3, Echelon, Fitplan, and Jillian Michaels Fitness for the North American market.



For the Korean market, Samsung will partner with Clam, 300fit and Wassup Guys and Smart Healthcare Pal. Calm is the global No.1 sleep and medication app.



In the US, the partnered content will be offered for free for the first one year, while no fee is expected to be charged in Korea.



“The whole intention of Samsung Health is to motivate our consumers to live healthier lives by meeting them wherever they are, across Samsung platforms,” said Lee Won-jin, executive vice president of service business at Samsung.



“Given the current climate, we hope that the launch of Samsung Health makes it easier for our consumers to prioritize their physical and mental well-being on a daily basis.”



By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)







