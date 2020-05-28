Hyundai E&C begins sales of new smart apartment complex in Songdo

An aerial view of Hyundai Engineering & Construction’s new Hillstate Lake Songdo apartment complex in Songdo, Incheon. (Hyundai E&C)
Hyundai Engineering & Construction said Thursday it is starting sales of units in the third Hillstate Lake Songdo apartment complex in Songdo, Incheon.
The new residential complex will comprise of eight 49-story buildings with 1,100 housing units. When the construction is completed, all three Hillstate Lake Songdo apartment complexes in the Songdo area will form a residential cluster of around 5,000 households.
The area has easy access to public transport, according to the firm, as Incheon Subway Line 1 will pass a station that will newly open by the end of this year. The GTX Line B -- one of the three high-speed train lines designed to shorten the time for commuting from the outskirts of the capital area to central Seoul railway system -- will also pass the area.
The residential units also boast the construction firm’s new fine dust solution titled, “H Cleanα 2.0.” The fine dust solution is designed to get rid of harmful fine dust, germs, viruses and volatile organic compounds.
Residents of the new apartment complex can choose to install a ventilation system that comes with high efficiency particulate air filter.
The purification system is internet of things-based, allowing residents to check air conditions and control other functions with their mobile gadgets.
The IoT features also allow residents to control the heating system, check energy consumption and deliveries.
Advances in IoT have enabled elevators to allow people in apartment buildings to use an application to indicate which floor they want to travel to.
Residents will be able to start moving in from October 2023.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)