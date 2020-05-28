 Back To Top
Amorepacific opens pop-up store to support single mom biz owners hit by COVID-19

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : May 28, 2020 - 16:58       Updated : May 28, 2020 - 16:58
Participants pose at the pop-up store event hosted by Amorepacific in Seoul on Wednesday. (Amorepacific)


Amorepacific said Thursday it has opened a pop-up store selling products made by single mom business owners at its headquarters to boost their sluggish sales amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the South Korean cosmetics giant, some 250 staff and executives purchased a total 550 products at the store, which was stocked with items from Hope Stores run by single mom owners and delivered profits worth 27.5 million won ($20,180).

Amorepacific paid half the price for every purchase made by their employees.

Hope Store is a micro credit program that supports single mothers to achieve economic autonomy by providing loans to start businesses, the company said.

The store sold items including handmade sauces, snacks for pets and terrariums as well as cookies made by Hope Store bakeries in Gyeongbuk region that had been hit the hardest by the epidemic in Korea.

“I wish this event can become a small hope of light that helps (single mom business owners) weather out unprecedented difficulties,” said Amorepacific Chairman Suh Kyung-bae.

By Kim Byung-wook (heraldcorp.com)
