S. Korea’s first suspected MIS-C cases coronavirus-negative: KCDC

South Korean health officials are struggling to contain a new flare-up of infections they have traced back to nightclubs in Itaewon, central Seoul. Of the 40 new patients confirmed positive Wednesday, 37 were linked to the nightclub cluster and the other three had recently traveled here from overseas.
Extensive testing of over 41,000 people with possible ties to Itaewon found that 259 had contracted the disease, 96 of whom were visitors to the nightclubs. The other 163 had come into contact with the clubgoers.
As preschoolers and primary school kids head back to school on Wednesday, special health warnings have been issued over two suspected cases of a children’s inflammatory disease reported Tuesday.
Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Jung Eun-kyeong said in a Wednesday press briefing that the two patients -- a boy, 11, and a girl, 4 -- displayed symptoms of the rare condition known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children or MIS-C.
But both tested negative for COVID-19 in the first round of testing, she said, adding that an antibody survey will be conducted to determine whether they have been exposed to the virus.
Jung said the 11-year-old boy, who visited the Philippines between January and March, has been released from hospital and the 4-year-old girl was expected to be discharged as well.
No additional cases of the pediatric condition have been reported so far, she added.
Minister of Health and Welfare Park Neung-hoo has said disease control at schools was paramount to stop the virus from spreading in communities.
School safety guidance issued ahead of the reopening of schools says students, faculty members and other staffers are required to wear face masks at all times when indoors.
Pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Eun Byeong-wook of Nowon Eulji University Hospital in northern Seoul said children who complain of breathing difficulties are recommended to wear surgical masks, which are thinner than face masks with higher filtration capabilities.
Cloth face coverings, while better than nothing, do not block infections as effectively, he said.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said in a Central Disaster Management Headquarters meeting Wednesday morning that further coronavirus guidance will be introduced in keeping with the imminent summer season.
One of the major additions in the protocol outlined Wednesday concerns air conditioning.
Communal spaces with air conditioning require proper indoor ventilation, which means opening doors and windows every two hours. In settings where air flow is restricted, people should wear face masks at all times and no one with symptoms should be allowed in.
Infectious disease specialist Dr. Lee Jacob of Seoul’s Hallym University Hospital said in a Facebook statement posted Sunday that air conditioning can cause respiratory droplets -- which may or may not carry the coronavirus -- to travel further, in which case more widespread contamination can occur.
“Keeping the spaces well-ventilated helps reduce the concentration of the potentially infectious droplets,” he said.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)