GS Caltex unveils all-in-one pump station in Seoul

GS Caltex’s all-in-one charging station (GS Caltex)
South Korean oil refiner GS Caltex said Wednesday it would begin the operation of its first all-in-one pump station that can accommodate all types of vehicles running on gasoline, diesel, liquefied petroleum gas, electricity and hydrogen, starting Thursday.
According to GS Caltex, it has recently added a hydrogen charging station, jointly constructed with Hyundai Motor in Seoul, completing its 3,305-square-meter hybrid charging station in Gangdong-gu, eastern Seoul. The hydrogen station is the first of its kind to be built on a private site in Seoul, the company said.
“The all-in-one pump station is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and can charge 70 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles,” a company official said.
In October, the all-in-one charging station added a 100-kilowatt charging station for electric vehicles. GS Caltex is currently installing or running 41 units of 100-kilowatt EV charging stations at 37 gas and LPG stations. It plans to add 40 more EV charging stations in the future.
To celebrate its launch, the hybrid charging station will offer free car wash services and bottled water to customers for one month. The hybrid charging station, which is more than 100 meters long, is equipped with two car washing machines and one DIY facility, where drivers can clean the interior of their cars.
“GS Caltex will take preemptive actions to future environmental changes and accelerate the expansion of energy services,” the company official said.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)