 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

LS Group to respond to digital transformation by accelerating R&D

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : May 27, 2020 - 14:54       Updated : May 27, 2020 - 14:54
An automated guided vehicle is carrying finished electronic contactors at LS Electric’s smart factory in Cheongju. (LS Group)
An automated guided vehicle is carrying finished electronic contactors at LS Electric’s smart factory in Cheongju. (LS Group)
LS Group said Wednesday it is strengthening its digital capabilities by increasing research and development in automation, big data and artificial intelligence technologies in response to digital transformation amid the pandemic.

“It will be difficult for the time being as uncertainties in achieving this year’s management goals have increased due to the pandemic, but I hope you will take an extraordinary step forward,” LS Group Chairman Koo Ja-yeol said in a recent message to executives and employees,

“Let’s believe that passing this difficult tunnel will bring us new opportunities.”

In response, the group executives and employees are actively participating in the social distancing campaign by minimizing business travel, avoiding group activities and dining and increasing video conferencing.

LS is also operating related systems and personnel at full capacity so that telecommuting is possible at all times, and is planning to transfer important systems of group, such as enterprise resource planning, to the cloud in the mid- to long-term.

To that end, the company plans to invest tens of billions of won over the next five years to establish a digital operating system so that the same information technology environment can be applied anywhere in the world as well as in Korea through cloud technology, the group said.

It is also seeking to transform itself into a digital company by accelerating the group’s “R&D Speed-up” and “Digital Transformation” strategies. 

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114