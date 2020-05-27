 Back To Top
Business

Hanwha Techwin launches world’s first 8K CCTV

By Song Su-hyun
Published : May 27, 2020 - 14:30       Updated : May 27, 2020 - 14:30
(Hanwha Techwin)
(Hanwha Techwin)
Hanwha Techwin announced Wednesday the launch of the world’s first 8K closed-circuit TVs, featuring the highest resolution.

The South Korean surveillance solution provider said it will roll out the CCTVs with 8K network camera featuring 33 million pixels.

The 8K CCTVs provide images that are four times clearer than those of current 4K CCTVs, the company said.

It enables recognition of a person sitting about 150 meters away in a baseball stadium, the firm explained. It is possible to identify registration numbers of cars on the streets.

The 8K CCTVs are also equipped with the latest artificial intelligence algorithm that help analyze objects by properties such as gender, clothing color and vehicle type. They support capturing images for faster and more accurate forensic analyses, the firm said.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
