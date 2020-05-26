 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

China shares info on proposed Hong Kong security law with S. Korea: embassy official

By Ock Hyun-ju
Published : May 26, 2020 - 20:47       Updated : May 26, 2020 - 20:47

Eddie Chu Hoi-dick, social activist and politician, holds a placard to plead to foreign countries to sanction on China. Hong Kongers protest against the security law under the outbreak of Corvid-19. (Penta Press)
Eddie Chu Hoi-dick, social activist and politician, holds a placard to plead to foreign countries to sanction on China. Hong Kongers protest against the security law under the outbreak of Corvid-19. (Penta Press)


China has shared information with South Korea on its push for a controversial security law for Hong  Kong, a Chinese Embassy official said Tuesday, in an apparent move to seek Seoul's backing for the proposal.

The proposed law, seen as a bid to tighten Beijing's control over the semiautonomous territory, has triggered fears from Washington and democracy advocates that the legislation would erode Hong Kong's autonomy and civil liberties.

"(China) has shared information related to the efforts for the legislation related to safeguarding the safety of Hong Kong with the South Korean government and other sectors through a diplomatic

 channel," the official told Yonhap News Agency over the phone.

"As China's National People's Congress opened on May 22, Beijing has shared the content of the legislation with Korea's foreign ministry," the official added.

 The proposal would prohibit subversion, secession or treason and allow the central government to set up security bases in Hong Kong, spawning worries that it could undermine China's "one country, two systems" principle.

China's apparent move to seek South Korea's backing is posing a tricky diplomatic challenge to Seoul, as Washington opposes the proposal threatening to revoke Hong Kong's special trade privileges.

The push for the law came amid an intensifying rivalry between Washington and Beijing over trade, technology and security.

Tensions between the two major powers have escalated as the United States is pushing for its Economic Prosperity Network, an initiative to diversify global supply chains away from China.

In the face of such brewing geopolitical challenges, Seoul's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha plans to hold an interagency meeting Thursday to discuss diplomatic solutions to tackle the increasingly convoluted geopolitics. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114