Samsung unveils highest-level security solution targeting non-contact market

Secure element chip S3FV9RR (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics on Tuesday unveiled a security solution with the highest level of protection, eyeing the growing non-contact services market. The standalone turnkey security solution is comprised of a secure element chip and enhanced security software that offers protection for tasks such as booting, isolated storage, mobile payment and other applications.
Smart device makers will not need to develop their own security programs if the devices are equipped with the Samsung solution, the company said.
The latest security chip is Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level 6+ certified, the highest level acquired by a mobile component. The CC EAL 6+ is granted for applications that demand the most stringent security requirements such as flagship smartphones, e-passports and hardware wallets for cryptocurrency.
In addition to the hacking prevention program, the new security solution supports hardware-based root of trust, secure boot and device authentication with twice the secure storage capacity.
“In this era of mobility and contact-less interactions, we expect our connected devices, such as smartphones or tablets, to be highly secure so as to protect personal data and enable fintech activities such as mobile banking, stock trading and cryptocurrency transactions,” said Shin Dong-ho, senior vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung.
Samsung plans to roll out the solution in the third quarter of this year.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com
)