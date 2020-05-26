 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Nearly 12 years’ salary needed to buy house in Seoul: data

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : May 26, 2020 - 15:30       Updated : May 26, 2020 - 17:19
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

A middle-income household can buy a house in the Seoul area by saving the entire income without spending a dime for nearly 12 years, data showed Tuesday.

The house price to income ratio, or PIR, reach
ed 11.7 in the capital city during the first quarter of this year, marking the highest since records began in 2008, according to KB Kookmin Bank Liiv On, a real estate data tracker.  

PIR is a widely used measurement of house affordability in a given city or country. The ratio is calculated by dividing an area’s median house price by its median household’s disposable income, which is then expressed in years. 

While Seoul’s median house price surpassed 700 million ($566,022) won for the first since 2008, the city’s median income came to nearly 60 million won, up some 4.7 million won from the previous quarter.

Experts say the median income rose slower than median house price in Seoul because high-income families have recently flocked to borrowing home-backed loans, which further drove up median house price.  

“As home buyers increasingly applied for home-backed loans at the last minute before the government buckled down tighter regulations on property purchase, home prices climbed up in the first quarter,” an official said. 

Home-backed loans here during the first quarter jumped to 858.2 trillion won, gaining 15 trillion won from the previous quarter, which is the largest quarterly rise since the third quarter of 2017, according to the Bank of Korea. 

Meanwhile, median income grew slightly faster than house prices in Gyeonggi Province and Incheon compared to Seoul, with house price to income ratio being measured between 6 and 7 in the same period. Gyeonggi Province’s median income as well as house price stood at 41.9 million won and 286.3 million won while Incheon recorded 36.94 million won and 257.5 million won, respectively, data showed. 

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114