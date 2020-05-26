 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Sports

Last-place SK Wyverns lose top slugger to injury

By Yonhap
Published : May 26, 2020 - 11:35       Updated : May 26, 2020 - 11:37
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Things have gone from bad to worse for the last-place club in South Korean baseball this season.

The SK Wyverns said Tuesday their leading slugger Han Dong-min will be out six to eight weeks with a broken right tibia. Their starting second baseman Kim Chang-pyeong is also out with left shoulder issues.

Han, who is leading the Wyverns with six homers, good for second overall in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), fouled a pitch off his right leg during Sunday's game against the Kia Tigers.

Tests done immediately after the game showed no structural damage. But Han complained of severe pain Monday morning, and further tests revealed a small fracture.

Han's absence will leave a gaping hole in a lineup that has already been the worst in the KBO in batting average, runs scored and on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS).

With a .317/.368/.667 line, Han has been the lone bright spot for the 3-14 Wyverns, who lost 10 straight games earlier in the season. He was enjoying power resurgence after going from 41 home runs in 2018 to just 12 in 2019.

Han has six home runs, and the rest of the Wyverns have hit six.

Kim, 19, has been the Wyverns' everyday second baseman in his second KBO season. The club said he will be sidelined for at least three to four days.

The Wyverns are already without starting catcher Lee Jae-won, who went down before the start of the season with a broken right thumb. Veteran designated hitter Chae Tae-in was ruled out for six weeks on May 12 with an oblique injury.

Third baseman Choi Jeong has not missed a game but may as well be absent. After averaging nearly 38 home runs and batting .286 over the past four seasons, Choi is batting only .125 with one home run after 17 games in 2020. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114