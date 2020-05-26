Netflix estimated to have record-high subscriptions in S. Korea in April: data

(Netflix)



Global video streaming platform Netflix Inc. is estimated to have brought in record-high paid subscriptions in April amid the coronavirus pandemic, industry data showed Tuesday.



An estimated 2 million paid viewers in South Korea presumably paid 43.9 billion won ($35.5 million) for subscriptions last month, up 21 percent from 36.2 billion won in March, according to the data from industry tracker WiseApp.



The number of South Korean subscribers to the US platform has gradually increased from 280,000 in April 2018 to 1.42 million in April 2019, the data showed.



The data showed that 37 percent of Netflix users in the country were in their 20s, followed by 25 percent in their 30s and 19 percent in their 40s. Those aged 50 or older took up the remainder



Netflix, which started as a video rental firm in 1997, offers original and licensed TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages.



Netflix currently does not release revenue and subscription data by region. (Yonhap)