Business

Bioneer to patent candidate materials for COVID-19 treatment

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : May 25, 2020 - 17:51       Updated : May 25, 2020 - 17:51
(Bioneer)
(Bioneer)


South Korean pharmaceutical firm Bioneer said Monday it had filed a patent application for candidate materials for COVID-19 treatment co-developed with its subsidiary siRNAgen Therapeutics.

According to Bioneer, it analyzed nucleic sequences of the SARS virus and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and found matching sequences. Based on those matches, Bioneer said it created 960 candidate materials and is currently testing which one is most effective to COVID-19.

“As coronavirus is basically RNA viruses, Bioneer is trying to use those candidate materials based on SAMiRNA technology and neutralize the virus before it reacts in human bodies. Simply put, the SAMiRNA technology can disassemble RNA viruses and prevent them from working in the first place,” a company official said.

Based on the candidate materials selected by siRNAgen Therapeutics, Bioneer will launch non-clinical trials starting June on animal subjects.

“Bioneer’s COVID-19 treatment utilizes SAMiRNA technology and targets various parts of viruses, which makes the treatment still effective despite virus mutations.” 

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)

