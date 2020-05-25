 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

SK Global Chemical to make 70% of products ‘green’ by 2025

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : May 25, 2020 - 17:19       Updated : May 25, 2020 - 17:19
SKGC President and CEO Na Kyung-soo (SKGC)
SKGC President and CEO Na Kyung-soo (SKGC)


SK Global Chemical, an affiliate of South Korean energy giant SK Innovation, said Monday that it would make 70 percent of its products green by 2025.

Currently only 20 percent of its products are considered green, and the change is needed not only for the environment but also to ensure long-term survival, the company noted.

In a recent online meeting with staff and executives, SKGC President and CEO Na Kyung-soo openly questioned whether the conventional chemical business would survive in the long term, after the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a global demand shock. He called for the development of eco-friendly products and establishment of a new business model based on the recycling of plastic waste.

“COVID-19 proved that any business, no matter how well it’s going, can collapse overnight. If SKGC’s chemical business, faced with environmental issues such as plastic waste, doesn’t shift to a completely different business model, it won’t be able to survive,” Na said.

“Also, the COVID-19 outbreak brought our attention back to plastic, a raw material for sterilization wraps and single-use medical devices. As plastic can enhance the quality of our lives, SKGC must develop the advantages of plastic and create a system that can recycle (plastic) 100 percent.”

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114