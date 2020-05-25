 Back To Top
National

US amb. visits site near inter-Korean border to honor fallen American soldiers in Korean War

By Yonhap
Published : May 25, 2020 - 15:34       Updated : May 25, 2020 - 15:40
(Screenshot captured from US Ambassador Harry Harris' Twitter-Yonhap)
(Screenshot captured from US Ambassador Harry Harris' Twitter-Yonhap)

US Ambassador Harry Harris has visited a memorial site near the inter-Korean border to honor American soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War as he marked Memorial Day in the United States.

Harris on Monday tweeted pictures of himself and flowers he laid at the Monument Dedicated to US Forces in the Korea War during a visit to Imjingak Pavillion in Paju near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas.

"Today's #Memorial Day in USA. We honor women & men who died in America's defense. Last week I visited Imjin-Gak to honor USA's fallen in #KoreanWar70," he tweeted.

Accompanied by Paju City Mayor Choi Jong-hwan, Harris saw monuments to the 2nd Infantry Division, the 187th Airborne Infantry Regiment, known as the Rakkasans, the Chamorros of Guam and Japanese-American soldiers, the ambassador added.

The three-year conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty, leaving the two Koreas still technically at war. More than 33,680 American soldiers died in combat during the war, with more than 92,000 wounded. (Yonhap)
