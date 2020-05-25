NH-Amundi names new CMO

CMO Kim Seung-ho (NH-Amundi Asset Management)
Seoul-based NH-Amundi Asset Management on Monday named Kim Seung-ho as its new chief marketing officer.
Kim was formerly headed the fund management unit at NongHyup Bank. He will serve a one-year term.
He will replace Moon Young-sik, whose term ended in April.
NH-Amundi Asset Management is a 70:30 joint venture of NongHyup Financial Group and France-based Amundi Asset Management. NongHyup Bank is a wholly owned banking arm of NongHyup Financial Group.
Kim started his career in 1985 at National Agricultural Cooperative Federation, the parent company of NongHyup Financial Group. He holds a master’s degree in economics from Yonsei University.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com
)