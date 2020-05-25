 Back To Top
Finance

NH-Amundi names new CMO

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : May 25, 2020 - 15:48       Updated : May 25, 2020 - 17:13
CMO Kim Seung-ho (NH-Amundi Asset Management)
CMO Kim Seung-ho (NH-Amundi Asset Management)
Seoul-based NH-Amundi Asset Management on Monday named Kim Seung-ho as its new chief marketing officer.

Kim was formerly headed the fund management unit at NongHyup Bank. He will serve a one-year term.

He will replace Moon Young-sik, whose term ended in April.

NH-Amundi Asset Management is a 70:30 joint venture of NongHyup Financial Group and France-based Amundi Asset Management. NongHyup Bank is a wholly owned banking arm of NongHyup Financial Group.

Kim started his career in 1985 at National Agricultural Cooperative Federation, the parent company of NongHyup Financial Group. He holds a master’s degree in economics from Yonsei University.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
