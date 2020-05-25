UNC deputy chief thanks S. Korea for providing masks to Korean War veterans

(Screenshot captured from United Nations Command's Facebook-Yonhap)



The deputy commander of the US-led United Nations Command has praised South Korea's handling of the new coronavirus and thanked the country for providing masks to Korean War veterans around the world.



Vice Adm. Stuart Mayer made the comments as he joined "the COVID-19 Blueberry Challenge" initiated by the city of Pyeongtaek, where the command's headquarters is located.



"Now, the ROK has been recognized as a true global leader in the fight against the COVID-19. We are lucky and have a privilege to live in Pyeongtaek as part of the Republic of Korea," Mayer said in his video message uploaded on its Facebook post Sunday.



UNC's responses to the coronavirus have been much easier thanks to "the firm and fair leadership and the positive spirit" of the citizens here, he added.



The deputy commander then expressed appreciation for remembering UNC forces who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War and sending face masks to them. This month the Seoul government provided 1 million masks to the veterans in 22 countries in an expression of gratitude for their sacrifice.



"The world came to the Republic of Korea to help 70 years ago, and now, in response, the Republic of Korea is reaching out to the world to help in this pandemic," Mayer said, adding that Seoul's global role in dealing with the pandemic has been inspiring.



This year marks the 70th anniversary of the 1950-53 Korean War, in which around 1.95 million people from 22 countries participated to help South Korea fight North Korea backed by the Soviet Union and China. (Yonhap)