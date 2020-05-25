 Back To Top
Finance

KB named best financial company in 2019: survey

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : May 25, 2020 - 18:13       Updated : May 25, 2020 - 18:13
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)


KB Kookmin Bank was named the best financial company last year in the overall corporate assessment, a survey showed Monday. 

According to local corporate tracker CEO Score, the South Korea lender topped the list of the country’s top 108 financial companies with assets over 2 trillion won in six categories -- financial group, commercial bank, insurer, brokerage house, credit card company and savings bank. The survey measured each company’s commitment to corporate growth, job creation, gender equality and global competitiveness, it added.

KB Kookmin Bank took the top spot as it received the highest total score with 246.8 points out of 300, followed by Hana Bank and Mirae Asset Daewoo, which recorded 240.3 and 193.1 points, respectively. 

It also selected seven financial companies, making top-class efforts in each rating criteria. 

In terms of corporate growth, NH NongHyup Bank, Korea Investment & Securities, NH Investment & Securities, SBI Savings Bank, Welcome Savings Bank, Woori Card and Meritz Financial Group were recognized as the top companies. 

The best companies devoted to job creation here included Industrial Bank of Korea, KB Kookmin Card, Samsung Securities, OK Savings Bank, Hanwha Life Insurance, Shinhan Card. As for the level of commitment in improving gender equality, Shinhan Financial Group, KB Securities, Hyundai Card, Yuanta Securities, Woori Bank, JB Financial Group, Shinhan Life Insurance were selected.

In addition, KB Kookmin Bank, Meritz Fire & Marine Insurance, Shinhan Ban, Busan Bank, Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance, Samsung Fire & Marine insurance and Mirae Asset Daewoo were chosen as the best companies in terms of enhancing their international capabilities.

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
