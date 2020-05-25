 Back To Top
Business

Kumho Tire bags supply deal for Spanish hatchback SEAT Ibiza

By Kim Da-sol
Published : May 25, 2020 - 14:44       Updated : May 25, 2020 - 14:44
Kumho Tire’s Ecowing ES31 tire is fitted to SEAT’s compact hatchback Ibiza. (Kumho Tire)
Kumho Tire's Ecowing ES31 tire is fitted to SEAT's compact hatchback Ibiza. (Kumho Tire)

South Korean tire manufacturer Kumho Tire said Monday that it bagged a supply deal for Spanish automaker SEAT’s flagship model Ibiza. 

The company said Kumho Tire’s Ecowing ES31 185/65R 15 88H is being supplied to SEAT’s bestselling compact hatchback Ibiza since November 2019. 

SEAT is the only automaker in Spain, which is owned by the Volkswagen Group. It is known to have Italian design and German technology prowess, according to Kumho Tire.

Named after a Spanish island that is well-known as a party destination, the compact hatchback Ibiza has been SEAT’s steady and bestselling model since its launch in 1984. 

Kumho Tire said its environmentally-friendly tire Ecowing ES31 has been used in Volkswagen hatchback Polo since 2017. 

From last year, the improved version ES31 has been supplied to the same model. The company began supplying the standard tires for Polo since 2006. 

As Ibiza uses the same platform as Polo in accordance with the Volkswagen Group’s policy, Kumho Tire said it did not require a separate test for a supply deal.

Ibiza is manufactured at SEAT’s production facility in Martorell, Spain, while the tires are fitted at Kumho Tire’s plant in Gokseong in South Jeolla Province.

“Supplying tires for SEAT Ibiza means that our eco-friendly tires have been verified by the Volkswagen Group and that they continue to receive recognition in the European market,” said Senior Vice President of Kumho Tire Kim In-soo.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
