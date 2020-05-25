 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Club-connected infections continue amid rising cases with unknown links

By Yonhap
Published : May 25, 2020 - 10:27       Updated : May 25, 2020 - 11:09
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korean health officials are trying to break the chain of transmission tied to cluster infections in Seoul's nightlife district of Itaewon as the country grapples with sporadic outbreaks across the country.

The 16 new cases, including 13 local infections, raised South Korea's total coronavirus caseload to 11,206, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The daily increase in virus cases dropped below 20 after hovering around the threshold for the past three days.

Itaewon has emerged as a new hotbed for COVID-19 after a 29-year-old man tested positive for the virus on May 6 following his visits to clubs and bars in Itaewon.

More than 200 cases have been linked to Itaewon clubs, though health authorities believe the cluster is under control and has not evolved into uncontrollable, explosive infections.

However, health authorities are on alert over undetected transmission routes that could lead to the further spread of the virus as they continued to see secondary and tertiary infections linked to the Itaewon outbreak in recent weeks.

The country also remains vigilant ahead of the further reopening of schools this week following the return of high school seniors last week after a nearly three-month suspension.

The country reported one more virus fatality, raising the death toll to 267.

The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries stood at 10,226, up 13 from the previous day, according to the KCDC, with 713 patients currently under treatment.

Despite the sporadic transmissions detected nationwide in connection with the Itaewon cluster, the government said it has yet to consider reverting to stricter social distancing, adding that the country's quarantine capabilities remain sufficient enough to handle the control and treatment of the virus.

However, to prevent the further spread of the virus, some municipal governments have issued administrative orders banning gatherings at entertainment establishments, which has de facto forced club and bar owners to suspend business.

Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province also have issued orders on coin-operated karaoke rooms, or "noraebang" in Korean, after health authorities identified virus infections there. (Yonhap)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114