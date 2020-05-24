 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

FSC allows online account switching between 1st, 2nd-tier banks

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : May 24, 2020 - 18:07       Updated : May 24, 2020 - 18:07
A screencap of the Pay Info website (Korea Financial Telecommunications & Clearings Institute)
A screencap of the Pay Info website (Korea Financial Telecommunications & Clearings Institute)

South Korea’s financial regulator said Sunday it will allow customers to swap their online bank accounts among first- and second-tier financial institutions for handling monthly payments.

Starting Tuesday, those who wish to switch payment accounts can apply at the bank they wish to deal with or at the Pay Info website, run by the Korea Financial Telecommunications & Clearings Institute, Financial Services Commission officials said.

The service, launched in October 2015, simplified the process for customers who wanted to switch banks for the purposes of handling monthly automatic payments for utilities, insurance and other purposes. Previously, customers had to cancel every item separately.

But the system faced some criticism as customers could only choose institutions within the same business tier.

For instance, customers who held accounts at first-tier and major commercial banks here such as KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Woori and Hana were only allowed to switch to accounts with those four or around 10 others that were classified as first-tier. Internet-only banks such as K bank and Kakao Bank are also considered first-tier.

The updated system will now allow account switching between first- and second-tier financial firms including savings banks, the Korean Federation of Community Credit Cooperatives and NH NongHyup.

“We expect that this expanded service will improve user convenience and induce fair competition within the financial circles,” the FSC said in a release.

Following its launch in 2015, 2,338 account changes had taken place through the system as of December.

By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114