 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

KT introduces warehouse automation service

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : May 24, 2020 - 17:27       Updated : May 24, 2020 - 17:28
KT’s self-driving warehouse carts (KT)
KT’s self-driving warehouse carts (KT)

South Korean telecom firm KT said Sunday it has rolled out a warehouse automation solution that utilizes 5G networks and self-driving vehicles.

The company has been running the solution at its warehouse located in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.

It comprises of two types of self-driving warehouse carts, designed to carry large amounts of materials on their own, or to follow staff who maintain the inventory, and also comes with a computerized system that collects real-time data, through which workers can better manage logistics.

KT said the autonomous robotic carts have helped staff to reduce their travel distance in the warehouse by 47 percent, adding that it will prepare measures to apply the solutions in different types of industries that need factories, warehouses and material handling hubs.

“KT will continue to develop related technologies, especially as the importance of supply chain is expected to grow further after the coronavirus pandemic,” KT said.

Starting with the warehouse, the company plans to implement the service in other settings, like hospitals and libraries.


By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114