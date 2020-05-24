KT introduces warehouse automation service

KT’s self-driving warehouse carts (KT)
South Korean telecom firm KT said Sunday it has rolled out a warehouse automation solution that utilizes 5G networks and self-driving vehicles.
The company has been running the solution at its warehouse located in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.
It comprises of two types of self-driving warehouse carts, designed to carry large amounts of materials on their own, or to follow staff who maintain the inventory, and also comes with a computerized system that collects real-time data, through which workers can better manage logistics.
KT said the autonomous robotic carts have helped staff to reduce their travel distance in the warehouse by 47 percent, adding that it will prepare measures to apply the solutions in different types of industries that need factories, warehouses and material handling hubs.
“KT will continue to develop related technologies, especially as the importance of supply chain is expected to grow further after the coronavirus pandemic,” KT said.
Starting with the warehouse, the company plans to implement the service in other settings, like hospitals and libraries.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)