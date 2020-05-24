Koreans eye Jeju Island pensions according to Airbnb wish list

Airbnb housing near seaside Jeju Island (Airbnb)



The spread of COVID-19 has blocked the skyways, but Airbnb users from around the world have put together individual wish lists of places around the world they hope to visit once the crisis is over.





Seaside view of Sometimes Jeju apartment 201, the number one place on Koreans’ Airbnb wish list (Airbnb)



Korean respondents had beachside houses in Jeju Island on their wish list more than any other places in in the country, with seven of the top 10 domestic locations on Jeju Island. The No. 1 location was Sometimes Jeju pension’s room 201, a one-bedroom apartment with an ocean view.



“Before COVID-19, foreign guests accounted for 80 percent. Post-COVID-19, guests have been 100 percent Korean,” said Isabel, host of Sometimes Jeju pension, who wished to be identified by her first name only. “Apartment 201 has a bed right next to the window with a seaside view. We changed the interior of 202 and 203 after 201’s success,” she said.



Isabel attributed the pension’s success to the intensive sanitizing and cleaning along with a homemade breakfast and proximity to the airport, as well as the beautiful scenery.



View from Jang House in Jeju that made the top 10 wish list for beachside housing (Airbnb)