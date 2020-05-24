 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Labor leader to meet Seoul mayor, discuss universal employment insurance

By Ko Jun-tae
Published : May 24, 2020 - 13:51       Updated : May 24, 2020 - 13:53
Korean Confederation of Trade Unions Chairman Kim Myeong-hwan (Yonhap)
Korean Confederation of Trade Unions Chairman Kim Myeong-hwan (Yonhap)
Korean Confederation of Trade Unions Chairman Kim Myeong-hwan is meeting with Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon this week to discuss the government’s plan to implement a universal employment insurance program.

Kim and Park are on the same page in that they oppose the current administration’s step-by-step approach to providing employment insurance for all citizens. They both insist that a full-scale program be launched at once.

Since paying out COVID-19 disaster relief as part of a universal program to alleviate the difficulties that workers are facing because of the pandemic, the Moon Jae-in administration is studying ways to expand the employment insurance program to include all workers, including the self-employed.

As part of that initiative, the government is looking at the possibility of gradually including different categories of workers, starting with 770,000 workers in nine occupations.

After meeting with Park, Kim is scheduled to meet with Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and is expected to argue for financial support from the government to stabilize employment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the outbreak started, the KCTU has been active in opening up discussions and has taken part in several major COVID-19-related meetings with government authorities.

By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114