National

N. Korea designates army anniversary as national holiday

By Yonhap
Published : May 24, 2020 - 11:22       Updated : May 24, 2020 - 16:35

(Screenshot captured from Rodong Sinmun-Yonhap)
(Screenshot captured from Rodong Sinmun-Yonhap)

North Korea has designated the date its late founder Kim Il-sung created anti-Japanese guerrilla forces in 1932 during Japan's colonial rule of Korea as a national holiday, its main newspaper said Sunday.

The Rodong Sinmun said a decree was promulgated Wednesday to institute the April 25 founding day of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army (KPRA) as a national holiday.

"In order to meaningfully celebrate the founding day of the KPRA, April 25 every year has been instituted as a national holiday," the newspaper said.

North Korea had celebrated the date for decades since 1978 but switched in 2018 to marking Feb. 8 when the regular Korean People's Army was founded in 1948 as the main army founding anniversary.

The latest designation appears to be in line with Pyongyang's efforts to highlight self-reliance, with state media reporting on North Koreans' visit to "revolutionary battle sites" where the late leader staged anti Japanese, independence struggles.

The newspaper said the founding of the revolutionary army "marked the start of the glorious history of the Korean revolution in which the imperialist aggression forces were repelled and the sovereignty and dignity of the nation staunchly championed." (Yonhap)

