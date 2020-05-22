FM Kang pledges to use S. Korea's medical, technological savvy to back UN peacekeeping

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (Yonhap)



Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Friday that South Korea will capitalize on its medical and technological savvy to make "substantive" contributions to UN peacekeeping operations.



Kang made the remarks during the first session of the government's panel tasked with preparing for Seoul's hosting of the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference slated to take place in April next year.



"Based on our strength as a technology powerhouse and our status as a medical powerhouse, which was highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic, we would like to contribute to reinforcing the medical capabilities of peacekeeping operation units that are performing their challenging duties under various difficult conditions," Kang said.



"Such substantial contributions will help firm up support from UN members for our efforts to enter the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member and help strengthen the foundation for our citizens and companies to advance into international organizations," she added.



For the peacekeeping conference, South Korea plans to invite some 1,300 people from about 150 countries to discuss ways to strengthen technological and medical capabilities to enhance UN peace operations.



The US peacekeeping ministerial gathering was previously held in Britain in September 2016, Canada in November 2017 and New York in March last year.



Kang and Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo co-chair the preparatory panel that consists of senior officials from eight relevant government ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of Science and ICT and National Police Agency. (Yonhap)