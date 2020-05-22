Pulmuone opens LEED-certified food research institute

(Pulmuone)
South Korean food company Pulmuone said Friday it has completed the construction of Pulmuone Institute of Technology, the first research and development center that has received certification from the US-based Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design.
According to the company, its new institute received a “Gold” level in LEED, which is one of the widely used green building rating system. Built in the designated biotechnology zone, in Osong, North Chungcheong Province, the R&D center received high scores in energy and water efficiency the company said.
In South Korea, there are 156 LEED-certified buildings, including Lotte World Tower, Namsan Square and Gangnam Finance Center.
Pulmuone said the new institute would serve as its headquarters for the development of new products for global markets, manufacturing technologies, food safety systems and quality control management.
“Pulmuone Institute of Technology, which conveys LOHAS values pursued by Pulmuone, was built as an environmentally friendly building to represent its vision for sustainable development of our future generations,” the company’s chief technology officer Lee Sang-yun said, referring to Lifestyles of Health And Sustainability -- the company’s motto.
“With the research talent nurtured at our best facility, Pulmuone will spur its efforts to develop new products for global markets and strengthen research capabilities to provide its consumers with safe and sustainable foods.”
