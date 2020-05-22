Samsung unveils first outdoor QLED 4K TV The Terrace

Samsung Electronics unveiled this year’s Lifestyle TV lineup, led by the first outdoor QLED 4K TV The Terrace, through an online showcase amid the prolonging COVID-19 impact, the company said Friday.
Samsung showcased The Terrace, featuring ultra-bright picture quality, as the latest Lifestyle TV model that will provide new viewing experiences for users outside.
Samsung says it is designed to bring the full indoor entertainment experience outside.
The Terrace offers a crystal-clear display with a brightness level of 2,000 nits, to increase visibility in all sorts of outdoor conditions, especially in bright daylight.
It features a QLED 4K display, coated with anti-reflection and adaptive picture technology that optimizes content by analyzing its surroundings to minimize unwanted glare.
It also offers a high motion rate that provides clear, lifelike picture quality that is ideal for motion-intensive content, the company said.
The Terrace’s display also boasts weather-resistant durability against water and dust (IP55), and comes fitted for easy installation outdoors in a variety of settings, it said.
Available in 55-, 65- and 75-inch models, the consumer models of The Terrace were launched in the United States and Canada first on Thursday, and will be rolled out in Germany, Australia, New Zealand and other regions later this year.
For businesses, a professional model will be launching this summer.
“Today, new lifestyle habits and trends are evolving faster than ever before. Consumers are using screens to work from home, exercise using online platforms, stay in touch with loved ones, and engage with many other activities,” said Han Jong-hee, president of visual display business at Samsung. “With the introduction of The Terrace, we are thrilled to transcend the connected living room experience to the outdoors by delivering on engineering feats and content experiences that only Samsung can achieve.”
The Terrace comes with The Soundbar to maximize the TV experience. It has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing it to be paired with The Terrace Soundbar or other devices. To offer the clear, rich sound for an immersive audio experience, The Terrace Soundbar features distortion cancelling technology.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com
