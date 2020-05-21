School as place of empathy and impact during COVID-19 crisis

(Seoul Foreign School)



In the wake of COVID-10 crisis, never has it been more important to understand the value of thinking globally and broadly, having empathy for others and taking action for collective well-being.



Seoul Foreign School, has been serving the international community in Seoul for over a hundred years, and Inspire Citizens, an educational consulting collaborative that has worked with thousands of teachers across the globe, have partnered over the last couple years to help students to learn within the school curriculum to take action and to develop innovative approaches to learning.



Our partnership puts focus on how we can use virtual communities to bring about a positive impact in such times of world-wide need by teaching students to build empathy and learn through service and action.



As examples of such projects, students in middle school design classes are using visual and special effects films to share stories of uplift and inspiration for digital exhibition. Grade 5 students at the SFS hosted an exhibition digitally, bringing their parents and grandparents out of isolation and inviting them to join through Zoom.



By Jan-Mark Seewald



(Jan-Mark Seewald is assistant head of Seoul Foreign School. -- Ed.)