[Graphic News] Cultural exports jump 9.1% in 2018, led by games, character IP

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : May 22, 2020 - 10:01       Updated : May 22, 2020 - 10:01



South Korea’s exports of cultural goods jumped nearly 10 percent on-year in 2018, led by games and character intellectual property, a government survey showed.

The combined overseas sales in 11 culture and entertainment sectors reached about $9.62 billion, up 9.1 percent from 2017, according to the annual content industry statistics published by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The industries surveyed included movies, broadcasting, publishing, music, games, cartoons, animation, advertising, characters, knowledge information and content solutions. (Yonhap)





