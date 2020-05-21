 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

N. Koreans still vulnerable to COVID-19: US State Department

By Choi Si-young
Published : May 21, 2020 - 16:17       Updated : May 21, 2020 - 17:26
North Koreans at Pyongyang station (Reuters-Yonhap)
North Koreans at Pyongyang station (Reuters-Yonhap)

North Koreans remain vulnerable to the novel coronavirus pandemic, despite Pyongyang’s repeated claims that it has no infections, the US State Department said Wednesday.

The department, contacted by Radio Free Asia on Wednesday about the COVID-19 situation in the North, said the country was still “vulnerable” and asked the radio station to refer to its earlier statement on the matter.

“We strongly support and encourage the work of US and international aid and health organizations to counter and contain the spread of coronavirus in the DPRK,” the State Department said in February, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

At a World Health Assembly teleconference Monday and Tuesday, the North requested the loosening of UN sanctions, saying in a statement made public on the website of the World Health Organization that the sanctions hampered intergovernmental cooperation to curb COVID-19.

Bruce Klingner, a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation think tank, described Pyongyang’s statement as disingenuous. Sanctions against North Korea should be kept in place until it dismantles its nuclear arsenal, he told the radio station.

Meanwhile, the US Agriculture Department forecasts that North Korea’s rice output this year will hit its lowest point in 26 years. The communist country is expected to reap an estimated 1.36 million tons this year, as compared with about 1.5 million tons in 1994.

North Korea would have to import about 220,000 tons of rice this year to ride out the impact of the lower output, according to a recent report from the department’s Economic Research Service.

“Sanctions and the ongoing pandemic slashed rice production in Pyongyang,” said Kim Kwan-ho, a senior researcher at the Korea Rural Community Corporation.


By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114