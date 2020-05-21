 Back To Top
Business

KAIA appoints new vice chairman with close ties to Moon

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : May 21, 2020 - 16:59       Updated : May 21, 2020 - 16:59
KAIA Vice Chairman Joung Kyung-hwan (KAIA)
KAIA Vice Chairman Joung Kyung-hwan (KAIA)


Korea Aerospace Industries Association said Thursday it has appointed former external cooperation advisor of Gangwon Province Joung Kyung-hwan as its new vice chairman.

Joung was a strategic advisor to President Moon Jae-in’s presidential election campaign committee from September 2016 to March 2017. He also headed the message team for three months when President Moon made his first presidential bid in 2012. Previously in 2002, Joung was credited for aiding late President Roh Moo-hyun prepare for the 2002 presidential debate.

The newly appointed vice chairman, who majored in journalism and mass communications at Sungkyunkwan University, is known for his experience in public relations, having served as a secretary at Cheong Wa Dae and the chief public relations officer for the speaker of the National Assembly.

Established in 1992, KAIA is an organization under the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy representing Korea’s aerospace industry. It hosts Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition, or ADEX, every year.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
