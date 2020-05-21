 Back To Top
National

S. Korea adds 12 new cases; world marks most single-day increase

WHO chief says Korea’s handling of virus ‘impressive’

By Kim Arin
Published : May 21, 2020 - 11:34       Updated : May 21, 2020 - 11:34
(Yonhap)

South Korea counted on Thursday 12 new cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, for 24 hours the previous day.

Of the new cases, 10 were found in Seoul and the adjacent city of Incheon, where a series of emerging infections has forced half of high schools there to postpone openings.

The remaining two cases were found at the border and in South Chungcheong Province, respectively.

Sixty-nine more people were released from care after recovering. A total of 10,135 people have so far recovered.

One death linked to the virus was reported, with the death toll reaching 264. The fatality rate stands at 2.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the world saw the largest daily increase of 106,000 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the World Health Organization, with the total global cases nearing 5 million.

“We still have a long way to go in this pandemic,” said the chief of the United Nations agency Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a Wednesday media briefing.

“But, the good news is that it has been particularly impressive to see how countries like the Republic of Korea have built their experience of MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome) to quickly implement a comprehensive strategy to find, isolate and care for every case and trace every contact,” he said.

This approach, he added, was critical to Korea in “curtailing the first wave and now quickly identifying and containing new outbreaks.”

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)
