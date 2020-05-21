[Herald Interview] Yubin, CEO and artist, is happier than ever

Yubin (rrr Entertainment)

Yubin may be having the busiest year of her career, establishing her label rrr Entertaiment in February and now putting out a new digital single “Me Time.”



Its release date, May 21 (521), read backward is the date she left JYP Entertainment, January 25 (125), 13 years after debuting as a member of Wonder Girls.



The track has already garnered a buzz for mentioning JYP in the lyrics: “I’m freaky freakin’ happy / I feel free / THX JYP but Free now.”



“I was at one company for a very long time and felt like I was becoming too content, so I said I wanted to go independent and he was supportive,” she explained.



“He, along with other staff of the company, gave me a lot of advice on how to launch my firm, set up a whole system and so on.”



“The lyrics were a gesture of gratitude toward him – I even thanked him for the organic food at the cafeteria in the song – and of confidence in myself.”



J. Y. Park said he would be looking out for the song when she told him his name would be mentioned in the song.



Compared to her previous title tracks, “Lady” and “Thank U Soooo Much,” that aligned with her reputation as “girl crush,” the latest track appears much more relaxed, playful and relatable. It talks about how people respond to work messages with “nep” (a Korean-language equivalent to yep) instead of “yes,” and the sense of freedom and joy one feels after a workday.



“I used to say ‘okie,’ ‘okay’ or ‘yes’ all the time, but since founding my company, I became not only an artist but also an office worker and noticed myself using ‘nep’ much more. It sounds more determined, capable and put together,” she said with a laugh.



“These days I feel so happy and liberated after a hard day of work, and thought it was an emotion many people can relate to. The song shows a carefree, cheery side of me that I didn’t get to show through my music before, and I tried to be myself as much as possible.”



