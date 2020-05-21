[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages

Bingsu season for Andaz Seoul Gangnam





Andaz Seoul Gangnam’s all-day dining restaurant Jogakbo presents mango bingsu this summer.



Mango bingsu, created with two to three mangos on top of shaved milk-ice, is served with mango mousse cake, mango jelly, chocolate fondue, mascarpone cream and red beans.



Priced at 45,000 won, it is available from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.



For more information or reservations, call Jogakbo at (02) 2193-1191.





Dalgona bingsu at Mayfield Hotel





Mayfield Hotel’s dining restaurant Royal Mile offers dalgona bingsu, reflecting the online dalgona fever.



Dalgona, referring to the sweet, crisp Korean street food, has been recreated as a topping for bingsu at Mayfield Hotel. Dalgona salted caramel bingsu will be served with dalgona-flavored ice cubes and ice cream.



Royal Mile also offers traditional red bean bingsu and mango bingsu. Dalgona salted caramel bingsu is priced at 17,000 won while other varieties of bingsu are priced at 15,000 won.



For more information, call Royal Mile at (02) 2660-9050.





Bingsu returns to Novotel Seoul Dongdaemun





Novotel Seoul Dongdaemun Hotel & Residences’ Gourmet Bar features two kinds of bingsu for the summer -- snowflake bingsu and mango bingsu. Both are served with macarons and topped with Oreo crumbles and cheesecake crumbles.



Snowflake bingsu is priced at 28,000 and mango bingsu costs 35,000 won. They are available until Aug. 31.



For more information or inquiries, call the Gourmet Bar at (02) 3425-8102.





Suite for Kids at Banyan Tree Seoul





Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul features the Suite for Kids package until May 31, offered in cooperation with children’s cosmetics brand Shushu & Sassy.



The package allows two adults and two children to spend a night in the hotel’s Presidential Suite, where they can enjoy pizza and chicken with drinks from room service at night. The package also includes breakfast at the Granum Dining Lounge, lunch at the Club Members restaurant and two gift sets from Shushu & Sassy.



Guests who book the package will be offered weekday passes for the hotel’s Oasis outdoor swimming pool complex. The Suite for Kids package is priced at 2.2 million won per night.



For more information, call Banyan Tree Seoul at (02) 2250-8074.





Spring dinner set at Grand Hyatt Seoul





Grand Hyatt Seoul’s Japanese grill restaurant Teppan presents its spring dinner set until June 30.



The meal begins with beef tartare followed by fried tomato, bacon salad, scallops, snapper noodles, beef steak and finally cod paired with garlic fried rice. Dessert is yuzu ganache, white chocolate cake and green tea ice cream.



The dinner set is priced at 180,000 won per person. For more information, call Teppan at (02) 799-8899.