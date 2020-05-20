 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Samsung Display temporarily suspends construction at Asan complex

By Yonhap
Published : May 20, 2020 - 21:45       Updated : May 20, 2020 - 21:46

 

Samsung Display, one of the largest screen manufacturers in the world, said Wednesday that it has temporarily suspended construction at an industrial complex in South Korea amid market uncertainty caused by the novel coronavirus.

The company said it halted work on the second plant area at the Tangjeong 2 complex in Asan, 90 kilometers south of Seoul.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made it necessary for changes in the construction schedule as the business environment is changing rapidly," the tech company said in a release.

Samsung Display did not elaborate on how long it will hold off on construction. At present only outer areas of the factory complex have been built, with no details emerging on what will be built there eventually.

The company said that despite the holdup, its original plan to invest some 13 trillion won (US$10.5 billion) into its quantum dot display sector has not changed. The huge investment is part of Samsung's grand strategy to strengthen its already strong position in the global display business going forward.

The temporary suspension, meanwhile, follows a similar move in 2018 when work was suspended at the same complex due to unexpected market developments. (yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114