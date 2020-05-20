Cafe24 joins Facebook’s new e-commerce initiative

(Cafe24)
Cafe24, a South Korean e-commerce solutions company, said Wednesday it has joined Facebook’s new initiative, “Shops,” as a partner.
Facebook announced the launch of Shops on Tuesday to allow small businesses to set up a single online store for customers to access on both its platform and Instagram.
Cafe24, which provides solutions to create online stores and related services, such as marketing, and logistics, will be working with Facebook in the social media’s new initiative to offer services to support and optimize the business environment, the company said.
Other companies joining as partners include Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, ChannelAdvisor, CedCommerce, Tiendanube, and Feedonomics.
“These organizations offer powerful tools to help entrepreneurs start and run their businesses and move online,” Facebook said in a statement.
“As the e-commerce ecosystem undergoes rapid changes, hyper-connectivity among companies with advanced technology is becoming more crucial,” Lee Jae-suk, CEO of Cafe24 said.
“Cafe24 will spare no pains to make sure this new partnership with Facebook will give merchants a big push forward.”
The company has 1.7 million members using its service in South Korea, and has also expanded its business in Japan and Vietnam.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)