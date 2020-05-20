Statue of Peace vandalized

The Statue of Peace, damaged in an act of vandalism on Wednesday in Seoul (Yonhap)
The Statue of Peace, a symbol of Japan’s World War II-era atrocities and sexual slavery, was damaged Wednesday by a man in his 20s. At the same time, a scandal was unfolding in connection with alleged corruption by local organizations advocating for the rights of the Korean victims.
According to police, the suspect damaged the statue in Dongjak-gu, Seoul, by hitting its face with a rock on Wednesday at 6:45 a.m.
He was subdued by a pedestrian before the police arrived. He threatened to hit a pedestrian at the site, police said. The police booked him on a charge of property damage.
The man did not reveal his motives, police said.
