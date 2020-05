Hana Financial to set up digital insurance unit in June

Hana Financial Group, South Korea’s third-largest banking group will launch a digital insurance unit next month through its newly acquired subsidiary, The-K NON-Life Insurance, according to industry sources Wednesday.Branded as Hana General Insurance, the group’s new affiliate, previously a general insurance firm focusing on auto insurance, will serve as a digital insurance company starting June 1 under the leadership of Kwon Tae-gyun, former vice president of Hana Capital.Hana General Insurance’s two major business strategies are “bancassurance” and “cardsurance,” whereby the company partners with the group’s bank and credit card unit, respectively in a bid to sell their insurance products to a wider range of clients via its digital platform, officials said.The company plans to launch all-in-one mobile application in which its subscribers not only have access to Hana General Insurance’s services, but also those of Hana Bank. Even the long-term insurance services will become available online.Earlier, Hana Financial had purchased a 70 percent stake in The-K Non-Life Insurance from the Korea Teachers’ Credit Union for 77 billion won ($62.7 million). Founded in 2003, it has since offered long-term, non-life insurance products. Upon the acquisition approval from the Financial Services Commission last month, the auto insurance firm was aligned as a subsidiary.By Choi Jae-hee ( cjh@heraldcorp.com