SK Pharmteco joins consortium to supply pharma ingredients in US

SK Pharmteco’s Virginia facility (SK Holdings)
SK Pharmteco, a consolidated global pharmaceuticals manufacturing chain of SK Group, will provide US-based Phlow with pharmaceutical ingredients to offset supply shortfall in the country, SK Holdings announced Wednesday.
The Donald Trump administration has announced it will buttress the project with $812 million funding over the next 10 years.
SK Holdings owns US’ Ampac Fine Chemicals and more contract manufacturing organization facilities in Europe and Korea. In January 2019, it established SK Pharmteco -- based in Sacramento, California -- a consolidated body of all its CMO facilities, to create synergies amongst its overseas manufacturing sites.
From its facilities in Virginia and California, Ampac will supply Phlow with pharmaceutical ingredients for essential medicines in the US.
Phlow will use the pharmaceutical ingredients from Ampac to produce essential medicines for COVID-19 symptoms and also stock up on Strategic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Reserve, under the agreement with the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response.
Generic drug distributor Civica and Virginia Commonwealth University’s Medicines for All Institute are also included in the consortium.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com
)