Some schools in Incheon, Anseong, delay reopening after daily infection tally doubles

Most high school seniors here returned to school on Wednesday, but some schools were forced to postpone reopening due to virus-related risk factors, related officials said.
Two high school seniors in Incheon tested positive for COVID-19, leading the school they attended as well as two nearby high schools to delay resumption by a day, according to the city’s education office.
“We can proceed with in-person classes when students and staff are safe from COVID-19. … We have decided to extend virtual classes, prioritizing student safety and health,” Do Seong-hoon, superintendent of the Incheon Education Office, said.
The 18-year-old students were confirmed positive for the virus after visiting a karaoke establishment that had been visited earlier this month by another student connected with an educator in Incheon, who is believed to be the initial source of infection.
The number of patients linked to the karaoke establishment totaled 27 as of Wednesday, health authorities said.
Nine high schools in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province, also pushed back bringing 12th graders back to school by a day due to concerns over incomplete contact tracing for a virus patient in his 20s in the city, according to the province’s education office.
The confusion surrounding the reopening of schools, five months into the usual academic year, comes against the backdrop of a rise in the number of new infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday at 12:01 a.m.
Korea confirmed 32 novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday from a daily earlier, for a total of 11,110 patients, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It was the first time in nine days, since the cluster of infections broke out in Itaewon, that the daily infection tally exceeded 30. Daily infection figures had remained below 20.
There were no additional deaths for the third day in a row and the accumulated death toll stayed at 273, the KCDC added.
Among the new patients, 24 had contracted the virus in the community -- eight each from Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, six from Seoul, and one each from Daegu and North Jeolla Province. The other eight got it overseas, the KCDC said.
