Bioneer to supply Indonesia with COVID-19 test kit readers

ExiStation (Bioneer)
Bioneer, a molecular diagnostic kit and analytics reader machine maker, said Wednesday it has signed an agreement with Indonesia’s Genomik Solidaritas to supply COVID-19 test kit readers worth 6.8 billion won ($5.5 million).
As per the deal, Bioneer will deliver 25 sets of ExiStation 48, including nucleic acid diagnostic agent and real-time polymerase chain reaction COVID-19 test kits.
Nine ExiStation 48s and kits, worth 1.5 billion won, will be supplied first, followed by the remaining batch in line with demand in Indonesia.
There are many South Korean COVID-19 test kit makers but Bioneer is the only company that produces machines that can read the test kits.
A company official told The Korea Herald that ExiStation is exported to over 50 countries, but the recent COVID-19 spread has increased the demand in nations in need of more molecular diagnostics tools.
The latest deal adds to the existing deals Bioneer has in Indonesia, and increases the probability for more test kit exports to the nation even after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, as the ExiStation exclusively processes Bioneer kits, Bioneer said.
Indonesia reported nearly 18,500 cases of confirmed COVID-19 patients with over 1,200 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the World Health Organization.
Bioneer said that it hopes ExiStation will aid the Indonesian medical professionals in this critical circumstances.
ExiStation 48 is comprised of nucleic acid extractor ExiPrep 48 Dx and real-time PCR tool Exicycler 96. The product boasts an automated system from ribonucleic acid extraction to diagnostic agent blending -- reducing human errors and the risk of contamination or infection during the process.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com
)